Meticulous Diplomacy: Untangling Ukraine's Conflict

In a recent statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov outlined the necessity for careful diplomatic efforts in addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Quoted by state news agency TASS, Peskov suggested that a high-stakes meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump was not the immediate answer.

Instead, Peskov called for 'painstaking work on the details' to craft a sustainable settlement to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)