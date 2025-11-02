Meticulous Diplomacy: Untangling Ukraine's Conflict
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the need for meticulous diplomatic efforts to address the Ukraine situation, rather than a high-profile meeting between leaders. According to TASS, Peskov highlighted the importance of detailed negotiations to achieve a resolution.
In a recent statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov outlined the necessity for careful diplomatic efforts in addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Quoted by state news agency TASS, Peskov suggested that a high-stakes meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump was not the immediate answer.
Instead, Peskov called for 'painstaking work on the details' to craft a sustainable settlement to the crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
