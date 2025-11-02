Left Menu

Iran Vows to Rebuild Nuclear Facilities Stronger

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced plans to rebuild nuclear facilities stronger than before, despite U.S. warnings against restarting operations. During a visit to Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's civilian aims, denying intentions to develop nuclear weapons, contrary to U.S. accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:30 IST
Iran Vows to Rebuild Nuclear Facilities Stronger
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed to rebuild the country's nuclear facilities with greater strength, amid tension with the United States. President Pezeshkian assured state media that despite previous U.S. bombings, Iran does not intend to develop nuclear weapons.

During his visit to the Atomic Energy Organization, Pezeshkian met with top managers in the country's nuclear sector, asserting that the destruction caused by the U.S. attacks will not hinder progress. He stated the facilities will be reconstructed with more resilience.

The U.S. conducted strikes in June on Iran's nuclear sites, citing concerns over a potential weapons program. However, Tehran insists the program is dedicated to civilian uses such as addressing public health needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025