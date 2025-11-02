Iran Vows to Rebuild Nuclear Facilities Stronger

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed to rebuild the country's nuclear facilities with greater strength, amid tension with the United States. President Pezeshkian assured state media that despite previous U.S. bombings, Iran does not intend to develop nuclear weapons.

During his visit to the Atomic Energy Organization, Pezeshkian met with top managers in the country's nuclear sector, asserting that the destruction caused by the U.S. attacks will not hinder progress. He stated the facilities will be reconstructed with more resilience.

The U.S. conducted strikes in June on Iran's nuclear sites, citing concerns over a potential weapons program. However, Tehran insists the program is dedicated to civilian uses such as addressing public health needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)