Iran Vows to Rebuild Nuclear Facilities Stronger
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced plans to rebuild nuclear facilities stronger than before, despite U.S. warnings against restarting operations. During a visit to Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Pezeshkian emphasized Iran's civilian aims, denying intentions to develop nuclear weapons, contrary to U.S. accusations.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has vowed to rebuild the country's nuclear facilities with greater strength, amid tension with the United States. President Pezeshkian assured state media that despite previous U.S. bombings, Iran does not intend to develop nuclear weapons.
During his visit to the Atomic Energy Organization, Pezeshkian met with top managers in the country's nuclear sector, asserting that the destruction caused by the U.S. attacks will not hinder progress. He stated the facilities will be reconstructed with more resilience.
The U.S. conducted strikes in June on Iran's nuclear sites, citing concerns over a potential weapons program. However, Tehran insists the program is dedicated to civilian uses such as addressing public health needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- nuclear
- facilities
- President
- Pezeshkian
- United States
- Tension
- Rebuild
- Civilian
- Purposes
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Surge as Bihar Heads to Polls
Political Allegations and Rising Tensions in Nuapada
Amid Ceasefire, Tensions Simmer as Hamas Exchanges Hostages with Israel
Trump Secures Xi's Assurances on Taiwan Amid US-China Trade Tensions
Leopard Attacks Stir Tension in Shirur: Human-Wildlife Conflict Escalates