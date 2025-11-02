Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Parties Unite to Challenge Electoral Roll Revision

In Tamil Nadu, political parties have resolved to approach the Supreme Court regarding the Election Commission's refusal to delay the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls until after the 2026 Assembly elections. Chief Minister M K Stalin led the decision, expressing concerns about potential confusion and doubts.

Chennai | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:16 IST
Tamil Nadu Parties Unite to Challenge Electoral Roll Revision
In a significant political development, the ruling and opposition parties of Tamil Nadu have joined hands to contest the Election Commission's decision regarding the timing of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The consensus emerged from a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday.

Stalin announced the collective resolution to approach the Supreme Court after their request to conduct the SIR post-2026 Assembly elections was declined by the Election Commission. The Chief Minister emphasized the need to ensure clarity and avoid confusion in the electoral process.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled for April 2026. The parties argue that postponing the SIR would provide adequate time for comprehensive revisions and accuracy, thereby safeguarding the integrity of the electoral rolls.

