Election Commission's SIR Notice Sparks Controversy for Film Star MP Dev

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Trinamool Congress MP and acclaimed actor Deepak Adhikari, widely recognized as Dev, summoning him for a Special Intensive Review (SIR) hearing, officials stated on Monday.

Similar notices have been dispatched to three of Dev's family members. However, the specific date for their appearance and the submission of documentation remains unannounced, according to officials.

Ruling party leaders claim that sending such notices to busy individuals like Dev is a form of unnecessary harassment. A senior official from the West Bengal Chief Election Commissioner's office clarified that Dev, originally from Paschim Medinipore in West Bengal, must attend the hearing to confirm his citizenship status.

