Rahul Gandhi Hooks Attention with Fishing Break in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a break from campaigning in Bihar to fish in Begusarai district with Mukesh Sahni. Gandhi met with local fishermen to discuss their challenges and the INDIA bloc's promises to support them, including insurance for pisciculture and financial assistance during non-fishing periods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Begusarai | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:23 IST
On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paused his campaign efforts in Bihar to engage in a fishing trip in Begusarai district. Accompanied by former state minister Mukesh Sahni, Gandhi took to a boat reaching the center of a pond after addressing a public rally.

Sahni, a known advocate for the fisherman's community, showcased his skills by casting a net, impressing Gandhi who joined in the fishing activity while keeping his trademark attire intact. The attendance of local fishermen added charm to the event as they participated in the activity.

A video released by Congress on social media shows Gandhi interacting with the fishermen, discussing their challenges and highlighting the INDIA bloc's plans to support them with an insurance scheme for pisciculture and financial aid during fishing restrictions.

