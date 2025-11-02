Left Menu

Crowds Gather as PM Modi Leads Enthralling Roadshow in Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led an impressive roadshow in Patna, attracting large crowds as he campaigned for upcoming assembly elections. Accompanied by notable political figures, Modi's route included notable city locations and concluded at Udyog Bhavan. This display mirrors similar events held during past electoral campaigns.

roadshow
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded a massive roadshow in Patna on Sunday evening, drawing enthusiastic crowds eager to witness the political event. The procession started from Dinkar Golumbar, under the accompaniment of figures like Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal.

The fervor was palpable as Modi acknowledged the throngs of onlookers on both sides of the road and atop buildings, offering waves as his vehicle moved through the city landscape. Patna's streets transformed into corridors of anticipation as citizens gathered to glimpse the nation's leader in action.

The roadshow itinerary included significant city thoroughfares, concluding at Udyog Bhavan near Gandhi Maidan, and preceding Modi's visit to the Patna Sahib Gurudwara. This demonstration echoed similar gatherings Modi orchestrated during the previous Lok Sabha elections and earlier engagements like 'Operation Sindoor'.

