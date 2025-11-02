Yogi Adityanath Assures Swift Rehabilitation for Boat Accident Victims

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, extended his condolences to families impacted by the devastating boat accident, providing Rs 4 lakh each to those affected. His administration affirmed support during this challenging period.

Adityanath conducted an aerial survey and commanded expedited relocation efforts for Bharathapur residents within a month, sanctioning Rs 21.55 crore for the project. He instructed officials to ensure provision of land, housing, and financial aid to those displaced, stressing on building a colony for rehabilitation.

The tragedy struck on October 29 in Bahraich, with a boat capsizing in Kaudiyala river. One woman drowned while eight, including five children, remain unaccounted for. The Chief Minister reaffirmed efforts to relocate not just Bharathapur families but also those from similar villages.

