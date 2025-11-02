Modi's Mega Roadshow Energizes Patna Ahead of Assembly Elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led a large roadshow in Patna, attracting massive crowds. Accompanied by key political figures, the roadshow featured folk dances and enthusiastic community participation, culminating at Udyog Bhavan. This event is part of Modi's campaign leading up to the assembly elections, with Patna's voting scheduled for November 6.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi captivated the city of Patna on Sunday evening with a grand roadshow, leaving a trail of excitement as he campaigned for the upcoming assembly elections.
Joined by prominent figures such as Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, and Patna Sahib MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, Modi's procession wound through city streets adorned with flowers and saffron flags.
The roadshow, marked by vibrant folk dance performances and large crowds eager to capture the moment, concluded at Udyog Bhavan, cementing Modi's influence ahead of Patna's first phase of voting on November 6.
(With inputs from agencies.)
