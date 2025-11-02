Left Menu

Civil Society Platform Accuses BJP of Misusing Voter Roll Revision in West Bengal

A civil society group in West Bengal, called 'Desh Banchao Gana Manch,' accuses the BJP-led central government of misusing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They claim it aims to disenfranchise impoverished citizens for political gains. The group threatens street protests and legal action over this issue.

Kolkata | Updated: 02-11-2025
A civil society group, 'Desh Banchao Gana Manch,' has leveled serious allegations against the BJP-led central government in West Bengal, claiming misuse of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The group suggests that the process is a strategic ploy to disenfranchise the poor and manipulate voter lists to benefit political interests.

Members of the platform, including former labour minister Purnendu Basu and journalist Rantidev Sengupta, have announced the continuation of street protests and the pursuit of legal remedies if necessary. At a press briefing, Basu emphasized the need to exclude illegal entrants lacking citizenship rights from voter lists but condemned the SIR for serving a political agenda.

Sengupta criticized the BJP's portrayal of large numbers of illegal migrants, highlighting official statistics showing only 102 Rohingyas in the state. He asserted that while the BJP targets Muslim and Rohingya infiltrators, it is the Hindu community that suffers most under this revision exercise.

