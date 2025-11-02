Left Menu

Election Code Controversy: Mizoram CM and MLA Under Fire

Complaints against Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma and MLA Dr. Lorrain Chinzah for violating the election Model Code of Conduct have been submitted to the Election Commission. Accusations include promises of projects and free medicine distribution. A decision after CEO review is expected soon.

  • India

In Mizoram, complaints against Chief Minister Lalduhoma and MLA Dr. Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah will be evaluated by the Election Commission over potential breaches of the Model Code of Conduct during the Dampa assembly by-poll. The opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) alleges that Lalduhoma pledged projects and Chinzah distributed medicines during this sensitive period.

Authorities confirmed that show cause notices were issued, and responses from the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) are under review. The Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office is scrutinizing their explanations, with recommendations expected by Monday.

These allegations stem from the MNF's criticism of free health clinics and distribution activities, which they argue breach electoral norms. The Dampa bypoll follows the July demise of MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo and features multiple party candidates, with voting set for November 11.

