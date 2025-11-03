Assault on Trinamool's Jyotipriyo Mallick: A Disturbing Incident

In a shocking turn of events, Trinamool Congress MLA and former minister Jyotipriyo Mallick was attacked in his Salt Lake residence by a young intruder Sunday night. The incident has raised significant concerns about the personal security of public figures.

The assailant, identified as Abhishek Das from the North 24 Parganas district, was arrested shortly after the attack. According to police reports, Das trailed Mallick to his home and unexpectedly assaulted him. The youth was quickly overpowered by Mallick's security team and handed over to the authorities.

Authorities revealed Das had been under psychiatric treatment and intended to speak with Mallick regarding employment. In response to the attack, Mallick described it as a one-time occurrence and expressed disbelief over the actions of someone from his constituency in Habra.

(With inputs from agencies.)