Trump's Bold Stance on Nigerian Crisis
U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated the possibility of deploying troops or conducting air strikes in Nigeria to address the reported mass killings of Christians. During a statement, Trump expressed his intention to prevent further violence against Christians in the African nation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 04:56 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 04:56 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump announced the potential deployment of American military forces or air strikes in Nigeria, citing ongoing violence against Christians as the primary concern.
During inquiries about the nature of potential U.S. intervention, Trump did not rule out troops on the ground or air strikes, emphasizing the severe situation.
He highlighted the alarming rate of attacks against Christians, asserting that such violence should not continue unchallenged by the international community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
