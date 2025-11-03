Trump's Bold Stance on Nigerian Crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump announced the potential deployment of American military forces or air strikes in Nigeria, citing ongoing violence against Christians as the primary concern.

During inquiries about the nature of potential U.S. intervention, Trump did not rule out troops on the ground or air strikes, emphasizing the severe situation.

He highlighted the alarming rate of attacks against Christians, asserting that such violence should not continue unchallenged by the international community.

(With inputs from agencies.)