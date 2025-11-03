Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy
Serbia faces heightened political tensions as hundreds of riot police separate anti-government protesters from loyalists of President Aleksandar Vucic. Protests follow a train disaster anniversary in Novi Sad, sparking demands for political reforms. Citizens seek accountability for the tragedy, pushing for early elections against Vucic's authoritarian rule.
- Country:
- Serbia
In Serbia's capital, hundreds of riot police intervened as political unrest intensified, separating supporters and opponents of President Aleksandar Vucic, amidst long-standing anti-government protests.
On Sunday, Belgrade's streets became a battleground as protesters clashed, forming deep divisions. These tensions peaked after a massive rally in Novi Sad, commemorating a train station disaster that spurred demands for political change.
Dijana Hrka, mother of a victim from the train tragedy, has emerged as a key figure, advocating for accountability and early elections. This movement challenges Vucic's authority, accusing his government of corruption and negligence leading to the fatal incident.
ALSO READ
Election Echoes: Voices of Democracy at JNU
Tamil Nadu's Battle for Democracy: Moving to Supreme Court Over Voter List Revision
Bihar Elections: A Call for Peace and Democracy
Strengthening Democracy: Rajasthan's Bold Moves in Judiciary and Industry
PM Modi Inaugurates New Chhattisgarh Assembly, Calls It a Temple of Democracy