Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

In Serbia's capital, hundreds of riot police intervened as political unrest intensified, separating supporters and opponents of President Aleksandar Vucic, amidst long-standing anti-government protests.

On Sunday, Belgrade's streets became a battleground as protesters clashed, forming deep divisions. These tensions peaked after a massive rally in Novi Sad, commemorating a train station disaster that spurred demands for political change.

Dijana Hrka, mother of a victim from the train tragedy, has emerged as a key figure, advocating for accountability and early elections. This movement challenges Vucic's authority, accusing his government of corruption and negligence leading to the fatal incident.