Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Serbia faces heightened political tensions as hundreds of riot police separate anti-government protesters from loyalists of President Aleksandar Vucic. Protests follow a train disaster anniversary in Novi Sad, sparking demands for political reforms. Citizens seek accountability for the tragedy, pushing for early elections against Vucic's authoritarian rule.

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy
In Serbia's capital, hundreds of riot police intervened as political unrest intensified, separating supporters and opponents of President Aleksandar Vucic, amidst long-standing anti-government protests.

On Sunday, Belgrade's streets became a battleground as protesters clashed, forming deep divisions. These tensions peaked after a massive rally in Novi Sad, commemorating a train station disaster that spurred demands for political change.

Dijana Hrka, mother of a victim from the train tragedy, has emerged as a key figure, advocating for accountability and early elections. This movement challenges Vucic's authority, accusing his government of corruption and negligence leading to the fatal incident.

