Controversy in Chamba: Allegations Against BJP MLA Spark Tensions

A political storm is brewing in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district as a woman has accused BJP MLA Hansraj of harassment and threatening her family. The allegations, which the MLA has vehemently denied, surfaced amid claims of receiving obscene messages and pressure to withdraw the complaint.

A video circulating on social media shows the woman accusing Hansraj and others of attempting to defame her, asserting she faced threats to withdraw her complaint. Emotional and defiant, she warned of consequences if harm came to her relatives.

As Hansraj counters the claims, describing them as a ploy to incite communal unrest, tensions rise. He's announced intentions to file a defamation suit and has called for a thorough police investigation to uncover the truth behind the allegations, while maintaining his focus on Churah's development.

