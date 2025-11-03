Amit Shah Promises New Era for Bihar with Defence Corridor and Infrastructure Boost
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced plans for a defence corridor in Bihar, promising new factories in each district if the NDA wins the upcoming election. He outlined infrastructure projects including enhanced airports and railways, aimed at transforming Bihar's economy and making it flood-free.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to establish a defence corridor in Bihar, alongside the construction of factories in every district, should the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) be re-elected. Shah made the declaration during a campaign rally in Sheohar, expressing confidence in an NDA victory.
Shah emphasized that if voted into power, the NDA will launch significant infrastructure projects, including a commission to tackle flooding from major rivers such as the Gandak, Koshi, and Ganga. Plans also entail launching the Vande Bharat train from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya and creating a global knowledge center in the Mithilanchal region.
Additional commitments include transforming airports in Patna, Darbhanga, Purnea, and Bhagalpur to global standards, and constructing state-wide medical colleges. Amit Shah criticized the previous RJD-Congress rule, contrasting it with the developmental strides planned under the NDA's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
