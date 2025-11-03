Left Menu

Amit Shah Promises New Era for Bihar with Defence Corridor and Infrastructure Boost

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced plans for a defence corridor in Bihar, promising new factories in each district if the NDA wins the upcoming election. He outlined infrastructure projects including enhanced airports and railways, aimed at transforming Bihar's economy and making it flood-free.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sheohar | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:16 IST
Amit Shah Promises New Era for Bihar with Defence Corridor and Infrastructure Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to establish a defence corridor in Bihar, alongside the construction of factories in every district, should the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) be re-elected. Shah made the declaration during a campaign rally in Sheohar, expressing confidence in an NDA victory.

Shah emphasized that if voted into power, the NDA will launch significant infrastructure projects, including a commission to tackle flooding from major rivers such as the Gandak, Koshi, and Ganga. Plans also entail launching the Vande Bharat train from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya and creating a global knowledge center in the Mithilanchal region.

Additional commitments include transforming airports in Patna, Darbhanga, Purnea, and Bhagalpur to global standards, and constructing state-wide medical colleges. Amit Shah criticized the previous RJD-Congress rule, contrasting it with the developmental strides planned under the NDA's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

AI-powered traceability systems drive consumer confidence in processed foods

How AI is transforming regulatory oversight in cryptocurrency market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025