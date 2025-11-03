Amit Shah Promises New Era for Bihar with Defence Corridor and Infrastructure Boost

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has pledged to establish a defence corridor in Bihar, alongside the construction of factories in every district, should the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) be re-elected. Shah made the declaration during a campaign rally in Sheohar, expressing confidence in an NDA victory.

Shah emphasized that if voted into power, the NDA will launch significant infrastructure projects, including a commission to tackle flooding from major rivers such as the Gandak, Koshi, and Ganga. Plans also entail launching the Vande Bharat train from Sitamarhi to Ayodhya and creating a global knowledge center in the Mithilanchal region.

Additional commitments include transforming airports in Patna, Darbhanga, Purnea, and Bhagalpur to global standards, and constructing state-wide medical colleges. Amit Shah criticized the previous RJD-Congress rule, contrasting it with the developmental strides planned under the NDA's leadership.

