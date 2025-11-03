Left Menu

Sovan Chatterjee's Political Homecoming: A TMC Revival Story

Sovan Chatterjee, former mayor and veteran politician, returned to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after leaving in 2018. Joining alongside Baisakhi Bandopadhyay, Chatterjee's return fuels TMC's strategy to consolidate for the 2026 elections. His comeback highlights the party's attempts to rebuild alliances with former members.

Updated: 03-11-2025 16:51 IST
  • India

Sovan Chatterjee, the former mayor of Kolkata and seasoned politician, marked his return to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday, ending a seven-year hiatus from the party.

The comeback was seen as a strategic move by TMC ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, aiming to reunite with key figures who once bolstered its strength in Kolkata.

Chatterjee's political journey, marked by his brief stint with the BJP, underscores TMC's intent to mend old rifts and strengthen its core team in preparation for upcoming political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

