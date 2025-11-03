Five-Time SGPC President: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected

In a significant political development, Harjinder Singh Dhami has secured his re-election as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the fifth time, demonstrating unwavering support from the electorate. Dhami triumphed over rival Mithu Singh Kahneke with a decisive 117-18 vote win.

Additional appointments within SGPC include Raghujit Singh Virk as senior vice-president, Baldev Singh Kalyan as junior vice-president, and Sher Singh Mandwala as general secretary. The SGPC also updated its interim committee roster, highlighting continued strategic leadership within the organization.

Emphasizing his dedication to serving under Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Dhami expressed gratitude for the renewed trust from party leadership. With an enhanced sense of responsibility, he vowed to diligently uphold 'Panthic' values, striving for community representation and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)