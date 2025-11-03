Left Menu

Five-Time SGPC President: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected

Harjinder Singh Dhami has been re-elected for the fifth time as the president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, defeating Mithu Singh Kahneke in the polls. He expressed gratitude towards the party and its leadership, emphasizing his commitment to upholding 'Panthic' values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:02 IST
Five-Time SGPC President: Harjinder Singh Dhami Re-Elected
Harjinder Singh Dhami
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Harjinder Singh Dhami has secured his re-election as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the fifth time, demonstrating unwavering support from the electorate. Dhami triumphed over rival Mithu Singh Kahneke with a decisive 117-18 vote win.

Additional appointments within SGPC include Raghujit Singh Virk as senior vice-president, Baldev Singh Kalyan as junior vice-president, and Sher Singh Mandwala as general secretary. The SGPC also updated its interim committee roster, highlighting continued strategic leadership within the organization.

Emphasizing his dedication to serving under Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Dhami expressed gratitude for the renewed trust from party leadership. With an enhanced sense of responsibility, he vowed to diligently uphold 'Panthic' values, striving for community representation and integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025