Rahul Gandhi Urges Action on Delhi's Toxic Air Crisis

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted the worsening air quality in Delhi and criticized the BJP governments for providing excuses instead of solutions. Gandhi expressed personal concerns about health impacts and questioned the true cause of pollution, suggesting the need for immediate action to address the environmental crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:21 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday voiced his concerns over the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, urging the BJP-led governments to focus on providing clean air rather than excuses. Gandhi's comments came amidst increasing public scrutiny over air pollution levels in the capital.

In a post on X, Gandhi criticized the BJP governments, calling for accountability as both the central and Delhi governments are under their control. He expressed his frustration over the lack of effective responses to the annual air quality crisis in the region.

Gandhi, accompanied by an environmentalist, discussed the urgency of the issue near India Gate early in the morning. He shared his personal experiences, mentioning the health challenges faced by residents and questioned whether vehicular emissions and agricultural practices were solely responsible for Delhi's air pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

