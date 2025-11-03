Czech Billionaire Babis's Coalition: A Shift in Policy

Populist Czech billionaire Andrej Babis and his ANO party have signed a coalition agreement with right-wing partners, moving closer to regaining governmental control. This coalition advocates increased spending and opposes European Union climate and migration policies.

Babis, who previously served as prime minister, aligns with the Motorists party and the anti-EU SPD party. Together, these factions command a majority of 108 seats in the Czech parliament. Babis aims to establish a new government by mid-December, targeting major legislative priorities including the 2026 budget and participation in the upcoming EU leaders' summit.

If appointed, the ANO-led administration plans to discontinue programs supporting Ukraine, focusing instead on domestic financial needs. Babis is also set to challenge EU legislative initiatives, notably opposing the Green Deal and proposed vehicle regulations, which could lead to legal conflicts with the bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)