Czech Billionaire Babis's Coalition: A Shift in Policy

Andrej Babis's ANO party forms a coalition with right-wing allies, aiming for governance by December. The coalition criticizes EU climate policies and plans to halt aid to Ukraine, signalling a shift from current government strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 18:25 IST
Populist Czech billionaire Andrej Babis and his ANO party have signed a coalition agreement with right-wing partners, moving closer to regaining governmental control. This coalition advocates increased spending and opposes European Union climate and migration policies.

Babis, who previously served as prime minister, aligns with the Motorists party and the anti-EU SPD party. Together, these factions command a majority of 108 seats in the Czech parliament. Babis aims to establish a new government by mid-December, targeting major legislative priorities including the 2026 budget and participation in the upcoming EU leaders' summit.

If appointed, the ANO-led administration plans to discontinue programs supporting Ukraine, focusing instead on domestic financial needs. Babis is also set to challenge EU legislative initiatives, notably opposing the Green Deal and proposed vehicle regulations, which could lead to legal conflicts with the bloc.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

