Congress Accuses BJP of Vote Theft Amid Accusations

The Congress launched a severe criticism of the BJP on Monday, alleging the ruling party is framing the alleged electoral fraud in Maharashtra through a communal lens. This comes after accusations from state minister Ashish Shelar that rival parties Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are engaging in appeasement politics towards Hindu and Marathi voters.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal didn't mince words in denouncing the BJP, citing that the party came to power by vote manipulation, supported by what he claims is evidence from Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Sapkal argued that the BJP views the vote theft through a Hindu-Muslim perspective, indicative of their problematic mindset.

Sapkal also addressed the alleged cover-up of a female doctor's suicide, urging for the arrest of former BJP MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar. Calls for a Special Investigation Team with judicial oversight were made to ensure neutrality, with threats of protest should the demands not be met.

(With inputs from agencies.)