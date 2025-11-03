Left Menu

Congress Accuses BJP of Vote Theft Amid Accusations

The Congress accused the BJP of framing the alleged vote theft in Maharashtra through a communal lens, after allegations surfaced against state minister Ashish Shelar for inciting Hindu-Muslim divisions. Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal criticized the BJP, demanding accountability and a fair electoral process, alongside calling for action over a female doctor's alleged suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:02 IST
Congress Accuses BJP of Vote Theft Amid Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress launched a severe criticism of the BJP on Monday, alleging the ruling party is framing the alleged electoral fraud in Maharashtra through a communal lens. This comes after accusations from state minister Ashish Shelar that rival parties Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS are engaging in appeasement politics towards Hindu and Marathi voters.

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal didn't mince words in denouncing the BJP, citing that the party came to power by vote manipulation, supported by what he claims is evidence from Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi. Sapkal argued that the BJP views the vote theft through a Hindu-Muslim perspective, indicative of their problematic mindset.

Sapkal also addressed the alleged cover-up of a female doctor's suicide, urging for the arrest of former BJP MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar. Calls for a Special Investigation Team with judicial oversight were made to ensure neutrality, with threats of protest should the demands not be met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025