Political Firestorm Over Alleged Electoral Fraud in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized BJP for alleged voter roll irregularities, stating BJP inadvertently admitted to their existence. Uddhav Thackeray refuted claims of appeasement politics and demanded electoral rolls be cleansed before local polls. The controversy has intensified the clash between the ruling party and opposition in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Maharashtra heats up as the Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the BJP of implicitly recognizing fraudulent voter lists. This followed allegations by BJP minister Ashish Shelar of multiple entries for the same voters in several constituencies, claiming it benefits opposition parties.

Uddhav Thackeray countered these claims by dismissing charges of appeasement politics and emphasized the need for a thorough review and cleanup of the electoral rolls before the local body elections. He declared that the Shiv Sena (UBT) has always advocated for transparency, without targeting any specific religious group for bogus voter claims.

The ongoing dispute marks a significant rift between Maharashtra's ruling BJP and the opposition, with the latter planning legal action to ensure accurate electoral rolls. The Supreme Court has mandated state elections by January 2026, further intensifying the scrutiny on electoral processes.

