Left Menu

BJP Demands Scrutiny of Voter Documents in West Bengal Amid Fraud Claims

The BJP has lodged complaints with the Election Commission alleging severe irregularities in document issuance for voter registration in West Bengal. They are demanding enhanced scrutiny for the revision of electoral rolls, citing manipulated documentation and unauthorized signatures, potentially compromising the democratic process in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:05 IST
BJP Demands Scrutiny of Voter Documents in West Bengal Amid Fraud Claims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated its concerns to the Election Commission on Monday, calling attention to alleged 'serious irregularities' in voter registration documentation in West Bengal. The party sought rigorous examination during the upcoming special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

A BJP delegation, including West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya, election in-charge Biplab Deb, and Union minister Shantanu Thakur, pressed the commission to scrutinize various documents like birth and residence certificates. They also raised alarms about violence and intimidation linked to the ruling TMC leaders.

BJP's Amit Malviya highlighted instances of infiltrators possessing issued documents from West Bengal, stressing improper endorsements by non-authorized officers. The Election Commission, preparing for phase two of the SIR across 12 states and Union Territories, assured the delegation of upholding document authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025