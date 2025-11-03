BJP Demands Scrutiny of Voter Documents in West Bengal Amid Fraud Claims
The BJP has lodged complaints with the Election Commission alleging severe irregularities in document issuance for voter registration in West Bengal. They are demanding enhanced scrutiny for the revision of electoral rolls, citing manipulated documentation and unauthorized signatures, potentially compromising the democratic process in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated its concerns to the Election Commission on Monday, calling attention to alleged 'serious irregularities' in voter registration documentation in West Bengal. The party sought rigorous examination during the upcoming special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
A BJP delegation, including West Bengal president Samik Bhattacharya, election in-charge Biplab Deb, and Union minister Shantanu Thakur, pressed the commission to scrutinize various documents like birth and residence certificates. They also raised alarms about violence and intimidation linked to the ruling TMC leaders.
BJP's Amit Malviya highlighted instances of infiltrators possessing issued documents from West Bengal, stressing improper endorsements by non-authorized officers. The Election Commission, preparing for phase two of the SIR across 12 states and Union Territories, assured the delegation of upholding document authenticity.
