Tanzanian President Samia Hassan Vows Unity Amid Election Controversy

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan began her first full term amidst controversy over alleged election rigging. Despite opponents' claims of violence and manipulated results, Hassan, a prominent African leader, aims to focus on unity and progress. The government maintains the electoral process was fair, though observers note democratic restrictions.

Updated: 03-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 20:13 IST
President

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has entered her first full elected term amid contentious claims of election fraud.

Despite opposition allegations of rigging and deadly protests, the government stands by the electoral process, asserting fairness and transparency.

Hassan, one of Africa's few female heads of state, calls for unity and collaboration as she begins her presidency.

