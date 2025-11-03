Left Menu

DMK Challenges Election Commission's Special Electoral Roll Revision in Supreme Court

The DMK moved to the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission's decision for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Tamil Nadu, arguing it is unconstitutional and threatens democratic rights. The petition claims the SIR could disenfranchise voters, lacks procedural safeguards, and converts voter verification into an unauthorized National Register of Citizens.

Updated: 03-11-2025 20:37 IST
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has taken legal action against the Election Commission's decision to undertake a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, labeling the move as unconstitutional and a threat to democratic rights.

In a petition filed by R S Bharathi, DMK's organizing secretary, the party seeks the Supreme Court's intervention to overturn the EC's notification dated October 27. The petition argues that the SIR violates Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution and could unjustly disenfranchise many voters due to stringent documentation requirements.

The plea, presented by senior advocate N R Elango, contends that the SIR effectively imposes a National Register of Citizens-like verification without legal basis, risking arbitrary deletion of genuine voter names and undermining the principle of free and fair elections.

