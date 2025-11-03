Political Blame Game Over Delhi's Toxic Air
Rahul Gandhi raised concerns about Delhi's worsening air quality, blaming BJP for inaction. BJP countered, attributing the decline to Congress and AAP tenures. Delhi's Environment Minister accused Gandhi of defaming the government and citizens. Data showed fluctuating Air Quality Index under different governments, with recent improvements.
In a heated exchange, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the ruling BJP, alleging failure to improve Delhi's air quality. He highlighted the severe pollution affecting residents, demanding clean air over constant excuses.
Retaliating, BJP officials recounted the environmental decline under Congress and AAP administrations, arguing that issues worsened during their combined rule. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused Gandhi of besmirching local efforts to tackle pollution.
Statistics indicated a decrease in Delhi's Air Quality Index post-2024, though with vehicle and construction increases. Allegations of dishonesty and misinformation circulated, as partisan voices clashed over historical accountability and current policies.
