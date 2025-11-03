Delhi Pollution Shocker: AAP vs. BJP in Heated Exchange

The capital's skies are obscured not just by smog but by a fierce political storm. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing criticism of the Delhi government, accusing it of a 'complete failure' to tackle the rising pollution levels.

Branding the situation a 'public health emergency,' AAP leaders like former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used social media to slam the BJP's governance, labeling it a 'four-engine government' responsible for the crisis.

The BJP hit back, dismissing the allegations as 'baseless' and highlighting improvements in air quality. With the air quality index teetering in the very poor zone, the dispute highlights the continuing challenges faced by one of the world's most polluted cities.

