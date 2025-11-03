Left Menu

Delhi Pollution Shocker: AAP vs. BJP in Heated Exchange

The Aam Aadmi Party criticized the Delhi government for failing to control pollution, labeling it a 'public health emergency.' The BJP countered these claims, stating Delhi's air quality has improved. Former CM Kejriwal referred to the BJP as a 'four-engine government.' Alleged data manipulation has escalated tensions.

The capital's skies are obscured not just by smog but by a fierce political storm. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing criticism of the Delhi government, accusing it of a 'complete failure' to tackle the rising pollution levels.

Branding the situation a 'public health emergency,' AAP leaders like former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used social media to slam the BJP's governance, labeling it a 'four-engine government' responsible for the crisis.

The BJP hit back, dismissing the allegations as 'baseless' and highlighting improvements in air quality. With the air quality index teetering in the very poor zone, the dispute highlights the continuing challenges faced by one of the world's most polluted cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

