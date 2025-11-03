Revamping Healthcare: Tripura's Ambitious Plan for Medical Excellence

In a significant step towards enhancing healthcare in Tripura, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha outlined plans to elevate the state's medical infrastructure, particularly focusing on Agartala Government Medical College. The goal: to see it rank among the top 10 medical colleges nationwide.

During the foundation stone ceremony for several projects at the Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital, Dr. Saha emphasized the initiative's significance. Key developments include the inauguration of a Critical Care Building, Communicable Disease Centre, a 20-bed special ward, and an Inter-Departmental Call Management System.

Dr. Saha, who also serves as the Health Minister, highlighted that medical colleges in the state currently have 400 MBBS seats. He noted concerns about brokers influencing patients at hospitals and underscored the importance of enhancing local medical services. The state advances its healthcare offerings with eight hip replacements successfully performed and the launch of nine super specialities at AGMC, costing approximately Rs 250 crore. Future plans include additional services, aided by central government support for equipment procurement.

The Chief Minister stressed the necessity for doctors to elevate their skills and for AGMC to achieve national prominence. Efforts are underway, including a new building for mothers and children at AGMC and GBP Hospital, backed by Rs 192 crore from the DoNER Ministry, and another Rs 202 crore for Dental College infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)