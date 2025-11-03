Empowering Women: Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model in Action

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, underscored the state's commitment to women's advancement through its Dravidian model. At a welfare distribution event in Ranipet, he highlighted various affirmative schemes designed to empower women.

The event, held in Ranipet—a significant town named after a queen—saw the distribution of welfare benefits to 73,000 residents, of which 55,000 were women. This move aligns with Tamil Nadu's focus on gender-inclusive welfare policies.

A pioneering initiative launched at the event includes identity cards for women's self-help group members, allowing them to transport products up to 25 kg on government buses at no cost within a 100 km range. Housing pattas were also distributed to 12,000 individuals in Ranipet.

