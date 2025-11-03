Left Menu

Empowering Women: Tamil Nadu's Dravidian Model in Action

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized the state’s commitment to advancing women via its Dravidian model. He highlighted initiatives like identity cards for women’s self-help groups during a welfare distribution event in Ranipet, a town named after a queen, where 55,000 women benefited.

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, underscored the state's commitment to women's advancement through its Dravidian model. At a welfare distribution event in Ranipet, he highlighted various affirmative schemes designed to empower women.

The event, held in Ranipet—a significant town named after a queen—saw the distribution of welfare benefits to 73,000 residents, of which 55,000 were women. This move aligns with Tamil Nadu's focus on gender-inclusive welfare policies.

A pioneering initiative launched at the event includes identity cards for women's self-help group members, allowing them to transport products up to 25 kg on government buses at no cost within a 100 km range. Housing pattas were also distributed to 12,000 individuals in Ranipet.

