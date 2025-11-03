Left Menu

Kurukshetra's Global Transformation: Holy City Set for Worldwide Recognition

Kurukshetra's development is rapidly advancing with a new Ring Road and international initiatives. Prime Minister Modi's support and major projects promise to transform the city into a global attraction, with festivities such as the Gita Jayanti Mahotsav drawing international attention.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst a surge of devotees flocking to Kurukshetra, the anticipated Ring Road project's construction is progressing at a fast pace. Almost completed, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has received notable government backing, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi approving Rs. 250 crore for Kurukshetra's development. This funding aims to elevate the sacred city's global profile, as emphasized by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. He recalled Modi's 2014 address, highlighting Kurukshetra's importance as the Bhagavad Gita's birthplace deserving international acclaim.

Driven by this vision, several state-led initiatives have been launched to propel Kurukshetra onto the world stage, drawing tourists and religious pilgrims from across India and abroad. The widely recognized Gita Jayanti Mahotsav is a testament to this effort. The city is undergoing a grand transformation, with the almost-complete Anubhav Kendra at Jyotisar embodying Mahabharata era grandeur.

Set to visit on November 25 for the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Hind Di Chadar, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Prime Minister Modi will also partake in the International Gita Mahotsav. Haryana's Chief Minister highlighted the Ministry of External Affairs' pivotal role in organizing this event, extending invitations to 24 countries. Addressing India's Krishna Circuit tourism project, the Chief Minister elaborated on Kurukshetra's evolution into a global hub. The transformation includes Mahabharata-themed decorations, with city intersections and murals illustrating epic tales, promising visitors an unforgettable experience. (ANI)

