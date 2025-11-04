Iranian Security Crackdown: Notable Arrests Shake Critics

In a significant move, Iranian security forces have apprehended three notable critics of the government, with another individual being summoned, as media reports highlighted on Monday. Electronic devices belonging to these individuals were confiscated during the operations.

The incidents involve the raids on the homes of Parviz Sedaghat, a 61-year-old journalist, Mahsa Asadollahnejad, a sociologist, and Shirin Karimi, a translator. Additionally, authorities summoned economist Mohammad Maljou, 53, seizing his electronic devices. Maljou is missing following his voluntary appearance before authorities.

The arrested individuals are recognized Leftist critics of Iran's theocratic government, amid the backdrop of an economic downturn and previous military incidents impacting the nation. Official Iranian media have remained silent on these arrests, which mark a notable event in the ongoing narrative of dissident impositions.

