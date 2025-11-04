Treasury Secretary Takes Ringside Seat at Supreme Court Tariff Battle

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Monday his intention to attend the upcoming Supreme Court hearing concerning the legality of President Donald Trump's tariff policy.

Bessent explained during an appearance on Fox News' 'Jesse Watters Primetime' show that he considers the matter a national security issue, compelling him to witness the proceedings firsthand.

He emphasized that his presence should not be viewed as intimidation, but rather as a testament to the economic emergency underlying the administration's stance on tariffs.

