Tejashwi Yadav's Promises to Women and Jeevika Didis as Bihar Elections Heat Up

As campaigning for Bihar's elections concludes, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is confident of defeating the NDA. He promises Rs 30,000 for women under 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' and various benefits for Jeevika Didis. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhan's manifesto outlines immediate job laws and innovative welfare schemes.

On the closing day of campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate, outlined ambitious promises aimed at women voters. Leading the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Yadav assured that, if elected, his administration would transfer Rs 30,000 into women's accounts through the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana'.

In a press conference, Tejashwi asserted that with inflation soaring, this economic relief is eagerly awaited by women. Highlighting additional benefits, he pledged Rs 2,000 monthly to Bihar's Jeevika Didis, Rs 5 lakh insurance cover, and interest waivers on loans.

Yadav also targeted the ruling JD(U)-led NDA, declaring that voters are ready for change. As the Mahagathbandhan presented its manifesto, it promised immediate passage of a law to secure jobs for every family and vowed to reinstate the Old Pension Scheme, challenging the recent Waqf Act Amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

