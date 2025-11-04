US-South Korea Alliance for Modern Defense

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has praised South Korea's decision to boost military spending and play a more proactive role in its defense against North Korea. Speaking after security talks in Seoul, Hegseth commended South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back for the commitment to increase defense budgets, which would enhance South Korea's capabilities alongside US forces.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung addressed parliament, pushing for an 8.2 percent hike in defense spending to upgrade military systems and reduce dependence on the US. Hegseth highlighted the importance of the alliance, stressing the need for a collaborative strategy that involves maintaining US warships in South Korean facilities.

While South Korea remains under the US nuclear umbrella, discussions continue on integrating conventional and nuclear forces in face of North Korean provocations. Both Hegseth and Ahn confirmed their commitment to non-proliferation, despite not issuing a joint statement post-meeting, indicating ongoing deliberations on defense strategies. North Korea, meanwhile, continues artillery tests in the region.

