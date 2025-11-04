Left Menu

Amit Shah Rallies in Darbhanga: NDA's Vision vs. RJD's Allegations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the RJD for its complaints to the Election Commission over a financial aid scheme, emphasizing NDA's vision for Bihar's development. He criticized opposition leaders, promising infrastructure projects and addressing national security concerns, as Bihar's election campaigns gain momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:12 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: @BJP4India/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched an attack against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) during a rally in Darbhanga, condemning the party for its grievance with the Election Commission over the timing of a recent aid distribution of Rs 10,000 to Jeevika Didis. The funds were part of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana, aimed at bolstering women's self-employment initiatives.

Shah accused RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav of seeking power without concern for the state's development. Criticizing opposition ambitions for Bihar's leadership, he dismissed the chances of Lalu's son becoming Chief Minister or Sonia Gandhi's son assuming the role of Prime Minister. Outlining the NDA's developmental plans, he announced initiatives such as new factories, skill centers, and industrial parks, along with a defence corridor similar to those in UP and Tamil Nadu.

Touching upon national security, Amit Shah criticized Rahul Gandhi and the Congress for allegedly protecting infiltrators, labelling their voter rights campaign as misleading. Highlighting alleged scams under previous regimes, he praised the current government for its clean governance record. With Bihar's state elections approaching, Shah's address emphasized the NDA's focus on development and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

