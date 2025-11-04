Adityanath's Bold Claims: A Call for Reform in Bihar

In a scathing critique of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attributed Bihar's past missteps to the party, alleging a history of job theft and misappropriation of funds aimed at the poor.

During rallies in Samastipur and Lakhisarai, Adityanath praised the transformative governance seen under Nitish Kumar since 2005, claiming that this era ushered in significant infrastructural advancements, including the development of IIMs, IITs, AIIMS, and transport facilities enhancing farmers' reach to global markets.

Adityanath vowed strong action against criminality akin to his policies in Uttar Pradesh, advocating for Bihar's restoration as a land of knowledge and prosperity, which in turn would contribute to India's overall development.

