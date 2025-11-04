Congress Stalwart Nathsingh Deshmukh Joins BJP, Shakes Up Latur Politics

In a significant political shift in Maharashtra's Latur district, Nathsingh Deshmukh, a prominent Congress leader, has defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The former vice president of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank announced his decision alongside supporters, revealing a strategic shake-up in regional politics.

This realignment is considered a major setback for the Congress party in Latur rural, particularly with elections looming on the horizon. With Deshmukh's influence and support base, the change of allegiance could impact Congress' prospects in this key region.

Deshmukh stated, 'For several years, I was not active in the Congress party. My supporters urged me to choose a direction aligning with development goals for our people.' His switch to the BJP also sees his wife receiving a Zilla Parishad ticket from the Katgaon circle, indicating a broader political maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)