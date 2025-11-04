Left Menu

Congress Stalwart Nathsingh Deshmukh Joins BJP, Shakes Up Latur Politics

Nathsingh Deshmukh, former vice president of Latur District Central Cooperative Bank and Congress leader, has joined the BJP with his supporters. This move, seen as a blow to Congress in Latur rural, precedes upcoming elections. Deshmukh cited development work for his community as a primary reason.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:16 IST
Congress Stalwart Nathsingh Deshmukh Joins BJP, Shakes Up Latur Politics
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift in Maharashtra's Latur district, Nathsingh Deshmukh, a prominent Congress leader, has defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The former vice president of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank announced his decision alongside supporters, revealing a strategic shake-up in regional politics.

This realignment is considered a major setback for the Congress party in Latur rural, particularly with elections looming on the horizon. With Deshmukh's influence and support base, the change of allegiance could impact Congress' prospects in this key region.

Deshmukh stated, 'For several years, I was not active in the Congress party. My supporters urged me to choose a direction aligning with development goals for our people.' His switch to the BJP also sees his wife receiving a Zilla Parishad ticket from the Katgaon circle, indicating a broader political maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025