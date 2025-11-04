Congress Stalwart Nathsingh Deshmukh Joins BJP, Shakes Up Latur Politics
Nathsingh Deshmukh, former vice president of Latur District Central Cooperative Bank and Congress leader, has joined the BJP with his supporters. This move, seen as a blow to Congress in Latur rural, precedes upcoming elections. Deshmukh cited development work for his community as a primary reason.
In a significant political shift in Maharashtra's Latur district, Nathsingh Deshmukh, a prominent Congress leader, has defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The former vice president of the Latur District Central Cooperative Bank announced his decision alongside supporters, revealing a strategic shake-up in regional politics.
This realignment is considered a major setback for the Congress party in Latur rural, particularly with elections looming on the horizon. With Deshmukh's influence and support base, the change of allegiance could impact Congress' prospects in this key region.
Deshmukh stated, 'For several years, I was not active in the Congress party. My supporters urged me to choose a direction aligning with development goals for our people.' His switch to the BJP also sees his wife receiving a Zilla Parishad ticket from the Katgaon circle, indicating a broader political maneuver.
