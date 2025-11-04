Political Tensions Escalate: Clash of the PMK Titans

A violent confrontation unfolded near Vazhapadi as supporters of PMK founder S Ramadoss allegedly clashed with party leader Anbumani's loyalists, targeting the convoy of legislator R Arul.

According to authorities, the altercation intensified into a free-for-all with stones and wooden logs thrown by both sides, despite police attempts to intervene. The MLA described a harrowing scene, suggesting he could have been in grave danger had he exited his vehicle.

A video of the violence has emerged on social media, prompting widespread attention. Salem police confirmed that Arul has lodged a complaint, and a case has been registered as investigations into the factional dispute continue.

