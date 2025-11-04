Political Tensions Escalate: Clash of the PMK Titans
A violent clash erupted near Vazhapadi, allegedly between supporters of PMK founder S Ramadoss and those of party leader Anbumani, targeting legislator R Arul's convoy. Stones and wooden logs were used in the melee. Police intervened but failed to disperse the groups. A complaint has been filed.
A violent confrontation unfolded near Vazhapadi as supporters of PMK founder S Ramadoss allegedly clashed with party leader Anbumani's loyalists, targeting the convoy of legislator R Arul.
According to authorities, the altercation intensified into a free-for-all with stones and wooden logs thrown by both sides, despite police attempts to intervene. The MLA described a harrowing scene, suggesting he could have been in grave danger had he exited his vehicle.
A video of the violence has emerged on social media, prompting widespread attention. Salem police confirmed that Arul has lodged a complaint, and a case has been registered as investigations into the factional dispute continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
