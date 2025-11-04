Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Clash of the PMK Titans

A violent clash erupted near Vazhapadi, allegedly between supporters of PMK founder S Ramadoss and those of party leader Anbumani, targeting legislator R Arul's convoy. Stones and wooden logs were used in the melee. Police intervened but failed to disperse the groups. A complaint has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:21 IST
Political Tensions Escalate: Clash of the PMK Titans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent confrontation unfolded near Vazhapadi as supporters of PMK founder S Ramadoss allegedly clashed with party leader Anbumani's loyalists, targeting the convoy of legislator R Arul.

According to authorities, the altercation intensified into a free-for-all with stones and wooden logs thrown by both sides, despite police attempts to intervene. The MLA described a harrowing scene, suggesting he could have been in grave danger had he exited his vehicle.

A video of the violence has emerged on social media, prompting widespread attention. Salem police confirmed that Arul has lodged a complaint, and a case has been registered as investigations into the factional dispute continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025