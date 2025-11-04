Tejashwi Yadav's Bold Poll Promises Questioned by Rival Prashant Kishor
Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, has sharply criticized Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for making what he termed as exaggerated election promises. Kishor took aim during a campaign event in Bhojpur, mocking Yadav's pledges as bound for failure in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
Yadav, addressing a press conference on the final day of the election campaign, reaffirmed his commitment to the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana', which promises Rs 30,000 for women if the Mahagathbandhan comes to power. He positioned the initiative as a necessary economic relief amidst rising inflation.
In addition to supporting women through various economic measures, Yadav's manifesto focuses on government employee welfare and job opportunities, promising postings within 70 kilometers of home and a law to ensure every family secures a government job. The election battle in Bihar sees fierce competition between NDA and Mahagathbandhan, with voting on November 6 and 11, and results expected on November 14.
