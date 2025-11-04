Remembering Dick Cheney: A Pivotal Political Figure

Dick Cheney, the former U.S. Vice President, has died at the age of 84. His passing was announced by Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman on X this Tuesday. Cheney, a pivotal figure in American politics, leaves behind a substantial and controversial legacy.

Throughout his career, Cheney made significant contributions to U.S. domestic and foreign policy, often invoking strong opinions from both supporters and critics alike. As Vice President from 2001 to 2009 under President George W. Bush, his influence was felt both inside the White House and globally.

Cheney's role during critical events, including the 9/11 attacks and the Iraq War, has been both praised and criticized, shaping the political landscape of the early 21st century. His death marks a poignant moment in U.S. political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)