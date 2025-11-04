Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Rally: A Call to Protect Voter Rights in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest rally in Kolkata, accusing the BJP and Election Commission of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists as a tool for electoral manipulation. She warned against the deletion of voters and highlighted biases in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:42 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Rally: A Call to Protect Voter Rights in West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has fiercely criticized the BJP and the Election Commission (EC), accusing them of manipulating the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists to advantage the ruling party in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls.

Addressing a massive rally in Kolkata, Banerjee claimed the SIR process was biased against states governed by opposition parties, and warned that the Modi government would face inevitable consequences if any genuine voters were deleted.

The Chief Minister further alleged a conspiracy to remove nearly two crore voters from West Bengal's rolls and urged citizens to remain vigilant against unauthorized data collection, emphasizing the right to vote as a fundamental aspect of India's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025