Mamata Banerjee's Rally: A Call to Protect Voter Rights in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest rally in Kolkata, accusing the BJP and Election Commission of using the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists as a tool for electoral manipulation. She warned against the deletion of voters and highlighted biases in the process.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has fiercely criticized the BJP and the Election Commission (EC), accusing them of manipulating the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists to advantage the ruling party in the upcoming 2026 Assembly polls.
Addressing a massive rally in Kolkata, Banerjee claimed the SIR process was biased against states governed by opposition parties, and warned that the Modi government would face inevitable consequences if any genuine voters were deleted.
The Chief Minister further alleged a conspiracy to remove nearly two crore voters from West Bengal's rolls and urged citizens to remain vigilant against unauthorized data collection, emphasizing the right to vote as a fundamental aspect of India's democracy.
