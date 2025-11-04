Legacy of Influence: Kim Yong Nam's Diplomatic Impact

Kim Yong Nam, North Korea's former nominal head of state outside the ruling Kim family, has passed away at the age of 97, according to state media reports. Kim, who served as chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, was a significant diplomatic figure throughout the leadership of all three Kim family leaders.

Kim Jong Un made a condolence visit early Tuesday, paying respects at Kim Yong Nam's bier. Though primarily a figurehead, Kim Yong Nam played a crucial role in North Korea's diplomacy, shaping key moments from 1998 until his retirement in 2019. His extensive patronage network and loyalty earned him influence despite the ceremonial nature of his position, experts note.

Reactions poured in from across Asia, with China's foreign ministry expressing deep condolences, recognizing Kim as an 'old friend'. South Korea's Unification Minister also relayed condolences, acknowledging past interactions during less tense inter-Korean relations. Kim Yong Nam's enduring political role and diplomatic prowess were celebrated as North Korea announced plans for a state funeral.

