Mamata Banerjee Leads Massive Protest Against Election Commission’s SIR in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee headed a massive rally organized by TMC leaders opposing the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision. Thousands of supporters joined, advocating against BJP's alleged anti-Bengal politics. The rally paid homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar, emphasizing constitutional values and protesting recent deaths linked to the SIR exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:14 IST
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leads massive rally against SIR (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a significant demonstration on Tuesday, uniting Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and supporters against the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The rally, aimed at addressing concerns over alleged deaths tied to the initiative, saw massive participation.

The rally, characterized by fervent slogan-chanting and flag-waving, highlighted TMC's opposition to the SIR's launch in West Bengal. Banerjee, brandishing a copy of the Indian Constitution, stressed constitutional values, laying a floral tribute at Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue beforehand. The event underscored a protest against the BJP's 'anti-Bengal' narrative.

Prominent TMC figures, including Abhishek Banerjee, voiced strong disapproval of the SIR process, with plans for further protests in Delhi. Meanwhile, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari dismissed the event as a communal gathering, accusing TMC of pandering to specific communities. The Election Commission continues the SIR across multiple states, aiming to finalize electoral rolls by early 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

