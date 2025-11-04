Mamata Banerjee Leads Massive Protest Against Election Commission’s SIR in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spearheaded a significant demonstration on Tuesday, uniting Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and supporters against the Election Commission of India's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The rally, aimed at addressing concerns over alleged deaths tied to the initiative, saw massive participation.

The rally, characterized by fervent slogan-chanting and flag-waving, highlighted TMC's opposition to the SIR's launch in West Bengal. Banerjee, brandishing a copy of the Indian Constitution, stressed constitutional values, laying a floral tribute at Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue beforehand. The event underscored a protest against the BJP's 'anti-Bengal' narrative.

Prominent TMC figures, including Abhishek Banerjee, voiced strong disapproval of the SIR process, with plans for further protests in Delhi. Meanwhile, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari dismissed the event as a communal gathering, accusing TMC of pandering to specific communities. The Election Commission continues the SIR across multiple states, aiming to finalize electoral rolls by early 2026.

