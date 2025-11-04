Nigeria Stands Firm on Religious Freedom Amid U.S. Military Threats
Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar asserted that religious persecution supported by the government is impossible under Nigeria's laws. His remarks came in response to former U.S. President Donald Trump's warning of military action over religious violence. Nigeria seeks international support to combat terrorism while ensuring territorial integrity.
Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar emphasized that state-sponsored religious persecution is not feasible under Nigeria's legal framework. His comments followed a warning from former U.S. President Donald Trump about potential military intervention if Nigeria fails to control the murder of Christians by Islamist militants.
Speaking alongside German counterpart Johann Wadephul, Tuggar highlighted Nigeria's constitutional commitment to religious freedom and the rule of law, stressing that no level of government could endorse such persecution. Trump's threats included halting aid and considering a 'guns-a-blazing' approach against Islamic terrorists.
In contrast, Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede stated that the country is battling terrorism rather than religious persecution. The Nigerian presidency welcomes international aid to combat insurgents, provided national sovereignty is honored. Meanwhile, Muslim cleric Ahmed Gumi warned that Trump's rhetoric might heighten internal tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
