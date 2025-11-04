Left Menu

Nigeria's Religious Freedom Stance Amid U.S. Military Threats

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar asserts that religious persecution is impossible under Nigeria's constitution, responding to U.S. threats of military action. As Trump warns of cutting aid, Nigeria's officials emphasize terrorism as the main issue, seeking international support to combat it while maintaining territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:17 IST
Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar robustly defended his nation's commitment to religious freedom on Tuesday, asserting that, under Nigeria's laws, state backing for religious persecution is inconceivable. This statement was in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of potential swift military intervention if Nigeria doesn't curb violence against Christians attributed to Islamist insurgents.

Standing in Berlin with German politician Johann Wadephul, Tuggar detailed Nigeria's constitutional principles that secure religious freedom, assuring that no level of government could support persecution. Trump's use of his social platform to announce the halting of aid and potential military action directed at eradicating Islamic terrorism underscores escalating tensions.

Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff General Olufemi Oluyede highlighted terrorism as the real challenge plaguing the nation and confirmed Nigeria's openness to outside military support if their sovereignty is honored. Meanwhile, in Kaduna, northern Nigeria, Muslim cleric Ahmed Gumi warned Trump's remarks could exacerbate tensions, urging government investment in infrastructure to combat security issues fueled by poverty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

