Electoral Disputes Overshadow Maharashtra Local Body Polls

Maharashtra's local body elections are steeped in controversy as the Opposition, led by MVA, raises concerns over alleged irregularities in the voter rolls. Despite these claims, the ruling Mahayuti expresses confidence in victory, asserting continuous electoral roll updates suffice. Both sides gear up for the December elections amid high tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Maharashtra local body elections have sparked intense political friction, with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alleging significant irregularities within the electoral rolls. Accusations of duplicate entries and negligence by the Election Commission have fueled demands for rectification, adding tension to the impending polls.

Despite these claims, the ruling Mahayuti coalition, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, remains confident of a favorable outcome, asserting that correcting voters' lists is a continuous task. They perceive the Opposition's push for delays as a tactic to evade certain defeat.

The electorate is set to cast their votes on December 2nd, against the backdrop of heated allegations and an ongoing 'Satyacha Morcha' protest march, ensuring the election process remains under scrutiny as political tensions run high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

