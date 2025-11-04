Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union territories commenced amid protests from several political parties. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the exercise, calling it politically motivated. The SIR aims to verify and update voter lists ahead of upcoming elections.

Updated: 04-11-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:14 IST
  • India

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls kicked off on Tuesday across nine states and three Union territories, drawing significant backlash from several political parties. The exercise, intended to update and verify voter lists, has been met with allegations of political manipulation.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, an ardent critic of SIR, led a rally in Kolkata, accusing the exercise of being a ''silent, invisible rigging'' operation, orchestrated to instill fear among voters. Her claims are echoed by several parties, including Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, which has challenged the constitutionality of the procedure in the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission plans to continue the revision process until December 4, with draft electoral rolls released on December 9 and final rolls published by February 7. Amidst these political tensions, the exercise continues to unfold, involving an extensive deployment of booth-level officers and political agents.

