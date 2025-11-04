NDA's Promises for a Bright Future in Bihar: Rajnath Singh's Rally Highlights
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized the NDA's 'sankalp patra' as a crucial plan for Bihar's growth, supporting Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary in Tarapur. The manifesto pledges job creation, skill development, women's empowerment, and infrastructure investments, underscoring the government's commitment to transforming Bihar.
In a spirited rally at Tarapur, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh declared that the NDA's 'sankalp patra' is more than just a manifesto; it's a strategic plan for Bihar's development. He extended support to Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, an NDA candidate renowned for his dynamic leadership.
Singh praised Choudhary as a 'shining star of Bihar,' contesting against Mahagathbandhan's Arun Kumar and Jan Suraaj's Santosh Kumar Singh for the Tarapur seat. He asserted that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the NDA is dedicated to equitable opportunities for all.
The NDA's promises include one crore jobs, skill-based employment, and initiatives like the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' to promote women's self-reliance. Comprehensive development plans involve metro expansion, industrial growth, and Rs 50 lakh crore investment over five years. Bihar's Assembly polls are slated for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.
