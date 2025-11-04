Trump's Shutdown Showdown: SNAP Benefits on Hold

President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that food assistance benefits for the poor will not be distributed until the conclusion of the federal government shutdown. The President attributed the impasse to the Democrats, whom he accused of stalling legislative processes in Congress.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that SNAP benefits, integral to assisting low-income families, will remain on hold until what he describes as the 'Radical Left Democrats' take action to resume government operations. Trump insists they have the ability to end the shutdown swiftly.

The decision adds further pressure on Democrats to negotiate, as the SNAP program is essential for many Americans. The political standoff emphasizes the broader clash over budgetary and policy issues, with significant repercussions for vulnerable communities relying on federal aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)