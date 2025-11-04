Lalu Prasad's Phulwari Sharif Drive: A Roadshow of Resilience

Lalu Prasad, president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and a luminary of Indian politics known for his affinity with the public, made a rare public appearance despite his health challenges on Tuesday.

Embarking on a vehicular tour to the Phulwari Sharif constituency, a strategic location due to its demographic significance and proximity to his residence, Prasad engaged with the electorate from his car.

With elections looming, his presence represents a crucial display of support for the RJD ally, CPI(ML) Liberation, underscoring the persistent sway of his leadership in the region.

