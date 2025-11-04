Lalu Prasad's Phulwari Sharif Drive: A Roadshow of Resilience
Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, embarked on a symbolic roadshow to Phulwari Sharif, post-heart surgery and kidney transplant. A crowd puller in Indian politics, Prasad was seen waving from his car, supporting RJD ally CPI(ML) Liberation. His rare public appearance highlights his enduring political influence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Lalu Prasad, president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and a luminary of Indian politics known for his affinity with the public, made a rare public appearance despite his health challenges on Tuesday.
Embarking on a vehicular tour to the Phulwari Sharif constituency, a strategic location due to its demographic significance and proximity to his residence, Prasad engaged with the electorate from his car.
With elections looming, his presence represents a crucial display of support for the RJD ally, CPI(ML) Liberation, underscoring the persistent sway of his leadership in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement