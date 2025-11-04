Left Menu

'Candidate Chori' Controversy: Patnaik's Jibe and the Nuapada Bypoll Battle

The Nuapada bypoll controversy erupted as BJD president Naveen Patnaik accused the BJP of 'candidate chori' following the defection of Jay Dholakia. Late MLA Rajendra Dholakia's family has criticized both parties for their handling of his legacy. The bypoll is seen as a test of political loyalties in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:03 IST
'Candidate Chori' Controversy: Patnaik's Jibe and the Nuapada Bypoll Battle
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Nuapada bypoll has stirred a significant political controversy with BJD president Naveen Patnaik accusing the BJP of 'candidate chori.' The allegation arose after Jay Dholakia, son of the late four-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia, switched allegiance from BJD to BJP, becoming the BJP candidate for the upcoming election on November 11.

Kalpana Dholakia, late Rajendra Dholakia's wife, expressed her discontent, accusing the BJD of neglecting her husband during his illness and using his legacy for election gain. Meanwhile, BJD spokespersons defended their actions, emphasizing support for the Dholakia family and accusing BJP of betraying Odisha with unfulfilled promises.

With both parties trading barbs, the bypoll has become a battleground for testing party strength and loyalty, notably in a region where political allegiances are being scrutinized closely. The outcome could potentially reshape political dynamics in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Freedom for French Hostages: A Diplomatic Triumph

Freedom for French Hostages: A Diplomatic Triumph

 France
2
Senator Briefing on Strikes Against Drug Traffickers

Senator Briefing on Strikes Against Drug Traffickers

 United States
3
Remains of Hostage Returned Amid Ceasefire

Remains of Hostage Returned Amid Ceasefire

 Israel
4
Deadline Extended for Pennsylvania's Aging Railcar Safety Inspections

Deadline Extended for Pennsylvania's Aging Railcar Safety Inspections

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025