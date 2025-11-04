'Candidate Chori' Controversy: Patnaik's Jibe and the Nuapada Bypoll Battle
The Nuapada bypoll controversy erupted as BJD president Naveen Patnaik accused the BJP of 'candidate chori' following the defection of Jay Dholakia. Late MLA Rajendra Dholakia's family has criticized both parties for their handling of his legacy. The bypoll is seen as a test of political loyalties in Odisha.
- Country:
- India
The upcoming Nuapada bypoll has stirred a significant political controversy with BJD president Naveen Patnaik accusing the BJP of 'candidate chori.' The allegation arose after Jay Dholakia, son of the late four-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia, switched allegiance from BJD to BJP, becoming the BJP candidate for the upcoming election on November 11.
Kalpana Dholakia, late Rajendra Dholakia's wife, expressed her discontent, accusing the BJD of neglecting her husband during his illness and using his legacy for election gain. Meanwhile, BJD spokespersons defended their actions, emphasizing support for the Dholakia family and accusing BJP of betraying Odisha with unfulfilled promises.
With both parties trading barbs, the bypoll has become a battleground for testing party strength and loyalty, notably in a region where political allegiances are being scrutinized closely. The outcome could potentially reshape political dynamics in Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
